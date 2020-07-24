A three vehicle crash north of Walker the afternoon of July 22 sent three people to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, with a fourth person uninjured.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol report, around 3:36 p.m., a 2017 GMC Savanna driven by Daniel Knowles, 53, of Laporte, was northbound on Hwy. 371 and had stopped, waiting to turn left onto Ruffed Grouse.
A GMC Sierra, driven by Layne Hassel, 18, of Blackduck, was also northbound and had passed another vehicle just south of Knowles’ stopped GMC Savanna.
The GMC Sierra collided with the rear of the Savanna, then bounced off it into oncoming traffic where it hit a Honda Pilot heading south.
The Honda was driven by Jon Putzier, 68, of Walker, with passenger Jeanette Lindsey, 51, also of Walker. The Sierra driven by Hassel subsequently caught fire.
Hassel was transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Putzier and Lindsey were brought to CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids. Knowles was uninjured in the crash.
All individuals were wearing seat belts. Air bags deployed in the Honda Pilot and and GMC Sierra but not the GMC Savanna. Alcohol was not involved, and road conditions were reported as dry.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Walker Fire and Rescue also responded to the crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.