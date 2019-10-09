Three people received non-life threatening injuries in a two car crash around 7:14 p.m. Saturday north of Walker.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2011 Chevy Traverse, driven by Damian Reiten, 52, of Blaine, was traveling south on Hwy. 371 in Wilkinson Township. Samuel Reiten, 21, was a passenger in that vehicle.

Grace Byington, 21, of Cass Lake, who was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra, entered the southbound lane of the highway from 144th St. NW and collided with the Traverse.

Both drivers and the passenger were transported to Sanford Health, Cass Lake. Seat belts were in use in both vehicles and air bags deployed. Alcohol was not a factor. The State Patrol noted road conditions were wet at the time of the crash. Other agencies responding were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Cass Lake Ambulance.

