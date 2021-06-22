When three members of Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue retired in late 2020 and early 2021, a century of combined experience walked out the door with them.
Bernie Kading: 39 years
Tony Peterson: 40 years
Reno Wells: 22 years
Bernie served from August 1974 to February 2021, with a break from 1992-2000. From 1980-1992, he was fire chief.
Tony served from 1980 to 2020, including as chief for eight years. He was succeeded in 2020 by his son, Gavin. Tony’s dad, Jack Peterson, also was a volunteer firefighter.
From 1982-1993, Reno served as an EMT with Walker Ambulance. In 1999 he joined the Hackensack First Response Team, so when the Hackensack Volunteer Fire Department and Hackensack First Response merged in 2005, he also became a firefighter.
Back in 1973, Bernie had a fire at his business and had to call for help. After it was extinguished, he asked if he could join the department.
“I was 25 years old and I had no plans on going anywhere else,” he recalls. “After being on the department for three or four years, I could see that I could make the department better.”
Reno had a desire to help people in need. When Walker put out a call for EMTs, he stepped forward.
For Tony it simply was a matter of public service; and once he got started, he loved it.
They’ve been around long enough to see a lot of changes; fire trucks and other equipment has gotten bigger and more sophisticated, and training has become more technical and advanced.
The 2005 merger that created Hackensack Fire and Rescue, a 501(c)(3), was another change that definitely made things better for both groups.
“I was very thankful they [merged,]” says Tony. “Now we have emergency medical responders on all of the department’s fire calls.”
Reno notes that the entire EMT crew became nationally certified (which is higher than state certification).
Still, it’s getting harder to recruit volunteers and maintain a fully-staffed department. The spirit of volunteerism may not be as strong among a younger generation, — or maybe life just gets in the way. Volunteers join but then move away in a couple of years. Or they resign when they discover the significant time commitment required.
Their advice is to stick with it.
“Join, learn techniques, and help someone get through a hardship, even a fatality.” Bernie urges.
“Come in open-minded; learn to accept decisions; avoid making one thing more important than another; be supportive of your team,” is Reno’s advice.
“You can’t join just because you want to wear the blue shirt and drive a fire truck,” Tony says. “Stick with it; after the first few years, it’ll be worth it; very rewarding.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.