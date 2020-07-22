The first Cass County teenager to test positive for COVID-19 happened last week, and by the time the week ended two more children would test positive.
The ages of the first two females were 14 and 7, while the third is a 4-year-old boy.
In just the past week alone, the number of positive cases rose from 21 to 32, with six of them female. Three are in their 50’s, two in their 70’s, two in their early 20’s and a 40-year-old. A 50-year-old man is currently in ICU.
Beltrami County had the biggest jump in seven days, going from 58 to 113 cases.
Confirmed cases in Hubbard County sit at 12 with zero deaths, Crow Wing County jumped to 136 cases with 12 deaths and Itasca County added 27 new cases to 103 with 12 deaths.
There were seven confirmed deaths in the state reported Thursday, five Friday, three Saturday, four Sunday and three Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 47,457 as of Tuesday morning, with the death toll jumping to 1,548, an increase of 38 from last week. So far, 876,859 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19, which is about 100,000 more than last week at this time.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 4,399 are health care workers. There are 266 people currently hospitalized including 112 in ICU. Patients no longer needing isolation number 41,511.
Following the advice of public health experts, Gov. Tim Walz extended the COVID-19 peacetime emergency that gives the state flexibility in responding to rapidly-evolving issues stemming from COVID-19. Including Minnesota, 49 out of 50 states remain in a COVID-19 state of emergency.
“COVID-19 continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” said Gov. Walz. “The peacetime emergency has provided us tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts of this pandemic. As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick — it’s one of the best tools to help contain the spread of the virus. And it’s important that testing is accessible to Minnesotans with and without insurance.
Last week the Minnesota Department of Human Services announced a new health care option that will cover testing for individuals who do not have insurance. Information can be found on their website at www.mn.gov/dhs/health-care-coverage The site also has information about programs to help Minnesotans having a hard time paying their health care bills during the pandemic.
The state will cover the cost of testing for individuals who apply and meet all of the following conditions:
• Be a resident of Minnesota.
• Be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawfully present noncitizen with an immigration status that qualifies for Medical Assistance.
• Provide their Social Security number unless they meet an exception for not having one.
• Not be enrolled in any other health insurance.
Uninsured Minnesotans can print the application for free COVID-19 testing. They can also ask the health care provider administering their COVID-19 test for the application, or call the DHS Health Care Consumer Support team at (800) 366-5414 to request an application be mailed to them. Applicants will get a notice in the mail with a response to their request.
