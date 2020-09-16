Thrifty White Pharmacy in Walker will be merging their location at 110 Michigan Avenue with their downtown location on Minnesota Avenue after the close of business on Monday.
All patient prescription records will be moved to the downtown location and will be available for patients Tuesday morning. There is nothing a patient needs to do in order to facilitate this process. The pharmacy phone numbers will roll over to the downtown location.
The pharmacy hours will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sunday. The entire team from the Michigan Avenue location has been offered positions and looks forward to seeing you at their new home in our downtown location.
Thrifty White Pharmacy offers a wide variety of services to help keep patients healthy. With the Medication Synchronization Program, it can arrange to have all of your monthly maintenance prescriptions filled and ready for you to pick up on one day each month. Studies have shown that having all of your prescriptions filled at one time each month can improve your medication adherence and lower your total medical costs.
Thrifty White provides mail-out service for customer’s prescriptions. It is also able to fill most specialty medications. They have contracts with most insurance companies and will be able to fill your prescriptions even if your insurance hasn’t been accepted at other pharmacies in the past. Other services such as text message refill reminders and pick up notifications are available.
