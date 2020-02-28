MINNEAPOLIS — Thrivent, a diversified financial services organization, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies.
Thrivent has been recognized nine years in a row and is one of only five honorees in the financial services industry. In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.
“We’re honored to be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the ninth year in a row,” said Terry Rasmussen, president and CEO of Thrivent. “It’s a testament to our ethical culture of doing the right thing for our customers so we continue to earn their trust and confidence. I’m grateful for our employees who make a daily commitment to put our values into action. It’s because of them that we’re able to fulfill our promise of helping people achieve financial clarity, enabling lives full of meaning and gratitude.”
“Congratulations to everyone at Thrivent for earning this recognition,” said Ethisphere’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy Erblich. “This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good.”
Methodology and scoring
Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions across five categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent), and leadership and reputation (10 percent). The process offers a quantitative way to assess a company’s performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. It also serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.
All companies that participate in the assessment process receive an Analytical Scorecard providing them a holistic assessment of where their programs stand against the demanding standards of leading companies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.