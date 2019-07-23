At 8 a.m. Longville was experiencing torrential downpours, tremendous thunderclaps and lightning. Who would ever have guessed that by noon that would all be gone and yield to a beautiful summer day. The races were on!
Almost 300 racers were on board for a great day of racing, and once again our turtles were in fine form.
The unique story for this day was we had two special guests registered to race that have historical ties to our turtle races. Robin Carpenter is the niece of Russ Nyvall, who is the founder of Longville’s Turtle Races. Can you beat that? She was on hand to race with her niece, Zoie, both from Hartford Wis.
She remarked that they are part of three generations of racers. Memories are made here.
Don’t forget we are here every Wednesday through Aug. 21. See you at the races!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.