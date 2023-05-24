Tianna Country Club's new Superintendent, Justing Fournier
Photo submitted

Old Man Winter didn’t want to give up the ghost again this year, just like last year. Two years ago golfers at Walker’s Tianna Country Club got to play their first rounds in early April. And, with the somewhat mild temps over this winter they were eyeing the spring forecasts with enthusiasm. To no avail. 

However, spring is finally here. 

