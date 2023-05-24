Old Man Winter didn’t want to give up the ghost again this year, just like last year. Two years ago golfers at Walker’s Tianna Country Club got to play their first rounds in early April. And, with the somewhat mild temps over this winter they were eyeing the spring forecasts with enthusiasm. To no avail.
However, spring is finally here.
The temperatures have risen, the birds are back, and lo the trees are budding and blooming. With the changes in the season erupting across the Tianna landscape, so too has the staff taken on a change.
Justin Fournier has taken over for Bill Cox who retired from Tianna after three and a half decades as the course superintendent. Justin comes to Tianna from Bemidji Town and Country Club where he and his family still reside. His wife, Angela, is a professor of psychology at Bemidji State University and they have one child attending Bemidji High School.
Justin graduated from Virginia Tech in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in Crop and Soil Environmental Sciences after beginning his studies at Christopher Newport University for business in the late 1990s. After graduating in 2002 he joined River Valley Golf Club as the assistant superintendent where he started his post-graduate education in the field. He moved on to TPC Virginia Beach soon thereafter to take on another assistant superintendent position eventually moving to Bemidji in 2008 when he started Key2green Lawncare, his own business for home and commercial lawn care.
With the season starting and the update to a key staff position Tianna Country Club is primed to begin their tournament season and welcome back all of the additional staff, members and visitors from afar.
June kicks off the tournament and events season at Tianna with scramble tournaments that help raise money for great causes like Putt Fore Paws and Claws, a local nonprofit for rescue animals, the Leech Lake Tribal College tournament, the 50th annual Two-Man Bestball and a junior camp at the end of the month.
June is also when golf companies from Cleveland, Mizuno, Taylormade and Callaway visit Tianna and set up on the range so patrons can ask questions about club-fitting, hit golf clubs and get fitted for a new set for those in the market. The dates can be viewed at tianna.com/upcomingevents which has a schedule for the entire summer so you can make plans to enjoy the course and the temps.
