The Tianna 18-Hole Ladies Golf League has designated June 24 — their regular league day — as Hospice Benefit Day. The community is invited to provide financial support to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospice Care by making a donation in memory of or in honor of a loved one or a group. Donors will write the name of those to be remembered or honored on a ribbon and hang it from the TLGA Hospice Benefit banner in the Memorial Garden. The display is currently up and memory ribbons may be made out and displayed any time during the week. Donations may be made at Tianna anytime before June 24. Donors are asked to make checks out to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospice Care. Be sure to include your name and address so CHI St. Joseph’s can send a receipt. Pictured in the Tianna Memorial Garden are Hospice Committee members Tanis Beadle and Joyce Rief. Not pictured is Jan Filkins.
Tianna Ladies Golf League supports Hospice
