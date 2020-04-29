Both Tianna Country Club and LongBow Golf Club 18-hole courses are open for the season and are practicing social distancing and sanitizing standards.

Tianna Country Club

Tianna opened last Saturday and had a very successful weekend.

Reserved tee times and payment are taken online or by calling the pro shop at (218) 547-1712 or www.tianna.com

There will be order windows on the deck for both the bar and grill. Grill orders can be placed between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will be available for pickup at the deck window.

The pro shop will not be open but purchases can be made through a window. The driving range is open with range balls that will be washed between uses.

For a complete list of rules go to the Tianna Facebook page.

LongBow Golf Club

LongBow came through the winter wonderfully and is open seven days a week. The clubhouse has limited access with times and payment taken on line or by calling the pro shop.

The golf course is following the guidelines set by allied associations with social distancing in mind.

Call the pro shop at (218) 547-4121 or book on line at www.longbowgolfclub.com

