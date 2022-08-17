Walking into Tianna Country Club is like walking into an old friend’s house or your grandparent’s living room. The sights and smells put you into a warm, comfortable place just passing through the front doors.
It’s familiar, it’s comfortable and it evokes a sense of nostalgia that reminds you of fond memories of years gone by, while at the same time, it gets you excited for the round of golf that is to come.
As great as the House of Tianna is, for me it’s the course. It’s how the holes are laid across and manicured through the green, natural flora. It’s the degree of difficulty and hope you can have as your level of confidence exists. It’s existential and a little spiritual when you think how long it’s been here and how many people have experienced it. And, it’s how the course is so different from itself. The back nine, built in the late 60’s by Ernie Tardif, is a bit longer, a bit more open, while its hills rival the hills on the front nine which is a little shorter and a bit more narrow.
Tianna Country Club is 100 years old this year and has gone through some significant changes during its evolution.
The front nine holes were built in the 1920’s by a man named P.H. McGarry, Walker’s first Mayor.
Daughter of the second owner, Betty Hawkins, wrote a short history of the course where she wrote, “After my father bought the course from Pat McGarry, about 1930, he made drastic changes. Willie Kidd, the Head Pro at Interlachen designed and supervised the rebuilding of the course.”... “The sand greens were much smaller and had to be smoothed out by dragging a piece of carpet attached to a long handle,” ...“Greens fees were 50 cents, caddies were 35 cents for nine holes, memberships were $10 a year and soda was 5 cents.
After 100 years and a lot of changes, a celebration was certainly appropriate.
The festivities took place July 23 at Tianna. A large tent was erected and hundreds of people flooded the tent and restaurant until the food was served under the big-top. There was a DJ and a dance floor with libations and peg boards full of pictures and written accounts of stories from the history of the course. The celebration brought generations of people together who didn’t necessarily know each other but had Tianna Country Club in common as a thread tying us all together across the decades. This time, the course brought people togetherto reminisce and exchange their own stories and fond memories of their Tianna lives.
A lot of local kids worked at Tianna when the course really started to come into its own during the postwar era in the 1950s and 60s. When caddies started to fall out of fashion, golf carts started to come into the picture. Another technological advancement came in the form of an irrigation system. These two additions to the course really brought it into what can now be called Tianna’s Golden Age of the late 60s and 70s.
The course itself was improving by leaps and bounds now more and more people could experience the course in a shorter period of time. This both brought more people and more money to Tianna as the only golf course in the Walker area at this time.
It has been a place of competitions lost and won; it has been a place for growing its young employees into productive citizens; it has been a place for weddings and graduations, for card games and afternoon tea; it has been a constant light for positivity in Walker for over 100 years.
