Don’t miss the chance to enjoy big city entertainment in a small town setting, when the Northwoods Arts Council presents “First Ladies of Song” July 12-13, 7:30 p.m., at the Hackensack Community Building.
This year the spotlight shines on famous female vocalists of the Big Band era, with guest vocalist Linnea Saddler and Josh Duffee and his Big Band.
Tickets are on sale for $18 in advance at Swanson’s Bait and Southside in Hackensack; $20 (held at the door) at northwoodsartscouncil.org; and $20 at the door, if not sold out.
