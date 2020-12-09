 

 

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we do things, but it will not stop the celebration of this holiday season.

The Community Church of Walker will stream online a virtual Christmas Concert “Tidings of Comfort and Joy” Friday on the church’s website at https://uccwalker.com

When area musicians were asked if they would be willing to record one or two songs for the season, they overwhelmingly said yes. So many that we will have an intermission so that you will remember to refill your mug with hot chocolate and grab a couple more Christmas Cookies and donate or volunteer to your favorite charity!

There will be a wide variety of music by musicians from our area that you may know and some that you will not. It is hoped that their generosity of sharing their music will encourage you to donate or volunteer to one of many organizations that are in need this Christmas season.

Donations can be made to the Family Safety Network of Walker at outreach@familysafetynetwork.net or (218) 547-1636 and the Walker Area Food Shelf at http://walkerfoodshelf.com/ or (218) 547-1713 and/or your favorite charities.

