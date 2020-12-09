The COVID-19 pandemic is changing how we do things, but it will not stop the celebration of this holiday season.
The Community Church of Walker will stream online a virtual Christmas Concert “Tidings of Comfort and Joy” Friday on the church’s website at https://uccwalker.com
When area musicians were asked if they would be willing to record one or two songs for the season, they overwhelmingly said yes. So many that we will have an intermission so that you will remember to refill your mug with hot chocolate and grab a couple more Christmas Cookies and donate or volunteer to your favorite charity!
There will be a wide variety of music by musicians from our area that you may know and some that you will not. It is hoped that their generosity of sharing their music will encourage you to donate or volunteer to one of many organizations that are in need this Christmas season.
Donations can be made to the Family Safety Network of Walker at outreach@familysafetynetwork.net or (218) 547-1636 and the Walker Area Food Shelf at http://walkerfoodshelf.com/ or (218) 547-1713 and/or your favorite charities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.