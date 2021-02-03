There are a lot of outboard motor shops in northern Minnesota, but it’s safe to say — nothing is quite like Tim’s Outboard of Hackensack.
Now owned by Mike and Theresa Henning, Tim’s Outboard is where others have gone for outboard motor parts, new and old, for the last 53 years.
“We sell new and used parts, from vintage outboards to the latest in marine technology,” Theresa lists. “We sell anything [and everything] from nuts and bolts, to complete engines! We sell to repair shops nationwide, to private customers, and we even have some overseas sales.”
Mike’s parents, Tim and Lorri Henning, started Tim’s Outboard in 1968, located at Big Deep Resort, which they own. In addition to running the resort, Tim found time to fix small engines in his shop. Gradually the word got out that Tim could fix just about any small engine, especially outboard motors; a valuable skill in resort country.
Thanks to word of mouth, the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce and the Catholic Church bulletin, the business grew. People also came to realize that Tim saved just about everything, so they would sell their leftover parts and junk outboards to him, which helped Tim build an inventory of parts that was second to none.
At one point the outboard side of the business was busy enough that Tim decided to specialize only in marine products. Customers were coming from across Minnesota to get parts. Repair shops throughout the Midwest began hearing about Tim and started calling. Selling and shipping parts became more and more popular and by the 1990s, dealers were offering to sell Tim not only used parts, but non-working motors that he could break down into components.
Around 1999-2000, Tim and Lorri sold half of Big Deep Resort. By then, son Mike was working with his dad and gradually took on more responsibility.
In the early 2000s, Tim and Mike decided to stop doing any outboard repair work and focus just on selling new and used parts. In 2006, Mike and his wife Theresa started to take over the business. Once a website was set up online, business increased even more.
Theresa explains that Tim’s Outboard is a parts and accessories dealer for BRP (OMC or Johnson/Evinrude). They also work with multiple after-market companies.
“We rebuild lower units, tilt and trim units, as well as other components. Sometimes we sell used motors when we are able to rebuild them. And thankfully, we have a very good repeat customer base. We still don’t do service work, but we will fix certain components if customers ship or bring them to us.”
While most sales are still over the phone with Tim’s Outboard shipping parts to customers, internet sales are increasing every year. The new parts are kept on inventory, while used parts are kept in bins and on shelves.
The business is open and keeps busy year-round. The Hennings buy products year-round, a lot of them in late summer and early fall. Motors are ‘parted out’ and organized to be sold. Hundreds of lower units are rebuilt and many are stocked, ready to sell each spring, just in time for the fishing and boating season.
Thanks to increased sales, loyal customers and a growing inventory, Tim’s Outboard has finally outgrown the shop on Big Deep Lake that Mike’s dad, Tim, built out of recycled lumber and hardware back in 1968.
“We had the opportunity to expand and move the location, so after a lot of talking and praying, we decided to go for it,” Mike says. “Starting in February, we will be working out of our new location at 518 County Road 5 NW, Hackensack. We’ll have room to expand and grow the business in the future. With the new shop, we hope to be more efficient with our small group of [four full-time and one part-time] employees and the amount of work to be done.”
There are a couple of businesses like Tim’s Outboard elsewhere in the U.S., says Theresa.
“We work with them too, so if we don’t have the part you need, we have a data base of other places around the nation where we might be able to find it.”
But it’s safe to say there’s no one else in the state of Minnesota, land of 11,842 lakes ,exactly like Tim’s Outboard.
As of Feb. 1, Tim’s Outboard will be open at their new shop at 518 County Road 5. Winter hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Saturday hours, 8-noon, added in the summer.
Call (218) 682-2331 or email to timsoutboard@yahoo.com. The website is www.timsoutboard.com
