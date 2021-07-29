The Timberland Dirt Devils ATV/UTV club based out of Akeley has joined the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. The club has about 40 to 50 members, and they maintain 43 miles of trails and forest roads on the east side of Highway 64 in the Paul Bunyan State Forest. Along with trail maintenance they hold Youth Safety Training, road side clean up, offer college scholarships to area seniors, donate to local charities and print a map of the Paul Bunyan State Forest trails every two years. Pictured is one of the club members holding their First Business Dollar. Timberland Dirt Devil have a website and Facebook page, and can be contacted at rideakeleytdd@gmail.com
Timberland Dirt Devils joins Chamber
