This will be the penultimate article for the 2021 Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest.

Penultimate (adj.): next to the last in a series.

By extension, that means the last article  in the March 31 issue will be ... The Ultimate!  

Now you may think “ultimate” means the best, the most extreme. It does. But it also can mean “the last in a series.”

Congratulations — you’ve just increased your vocabulary. Now you can amaze your friends! Impress your employer! Confound your enemies!

(Do you get this feeling you’re dealing with someone who once thought she was destined to be an English teacher?)

Moving on. Just like the sap that’s been dripping, then flowing from maple trees this month, the Ice-Out entries have been arriving at The P-I office. First a few a day; then a dozen or so.

Then as days got sunnier and warmer, the drips became a stream of entries coming from across the state, throughout the Midwest and from the wintering grounds of migratory Snowbirds.

We have no idea how many entries we’ve received yet. We just sort them and file them in several dozen dated manila folders, all propped up in a cardboard box that once contained Bountiful Harvest Grade A fancy 3/8” crinkle cut frozen potatoes.

It doesn’t get much lower-tech, but it works!

So for the penultimate time, here’s how to enter the contest:

Send ice out date; name; mailing address; email address; phone number.

Submit guesses by snail mail, email, fax or deliver to our office before 11:59 p.m. April 1.

Snail mail: Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484

Office location: P-I, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker

Emails: dmorrill@pilotindependent.com or gdeboer@pilotindependent.com

Fax: (218) 547-3000

Eight more days ....

