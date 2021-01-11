As the 2020 Christmas Season has concluded, GP Anderson, creator of the Christmas In Wadena animated light show gathered up the food, momentary gifts and headed east to Project Share the local food shelf in Wadena.
Upon his arrival and meeting Director Mary Ann Hagen, the two loaded, unloaded and weighed 937 pounds of food to help fill the shelves. Anderson then handed her a check in the amount of $5,924.62 from this year’s donations.
Over the past 13 years, Christmas In Wadena has collected over 5,270 pounds of food and $21,840.68 with 100 percent going to the food shelf.
“To truly relieve hunger in our community, it’s important that we first transform the thinking behind hunger relief. Providing a bag of groceries to a person in need today is obviously important. But how do we make it so that person isn’t in need tomorrow,?” Anderson said when asked why do you do this.
“Implementing sustainable systems that feed our neighbors in immediate need while helping them get back on their feet and in position to help others is the key to ending the cycle of hunger. It’s becoming increasingly clear that providing our hungry neighbors information about available resources is just as important as the food source itself. What good is a food source if no one knows about it?”
Christmas In Wadena is an animated light show of music created, produced, edited, mixed, built, maintained by Anderson, a local artist. Thousands and thousands of people have visited the free display over the past holiday season’s. Numerous local, regional newspapers, television shows, radio stations and social media have raved about it as a “must-see event.” A true holiday tradition.
