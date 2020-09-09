Flowers and floral design have been a lifetime passion for Teah Kuechle, owner of TJ”s Floral and Gifts, Walker.
TJ’s opened about four years ago in a retail space on Minnesota Avenue next to Bill Hansen Realty that, at best, could be called “cozy”.
A couple of years later, another location became available, literally around the corner at Fifth and Michigan, across from Portage Brewing.
“We absolutely love our new location; it has more space, larger retail and work areas,” Teah describes. “If you aren’t familiar with us, we want you to come chat with us. We are the One Stop Shop!”
Teah is from the Walker area, attended WHA School and lives here with her husband and three kids. She started working part-time in the floral industry during her high school and college years.
“I found I loved what I was doing and couldn’t wait to go back every day to do more,” she recalls. “That’s when I decided to go to college and get my degree [at Central Lakes College, Brainerd] in floral design.”
Shortly after, she met her husband and they moved back to the Walker area. Fast forward a few more years and Teah had opened her own business, TJ’s Floral and Gifts.
TJ’s carries a wide selection of fresh cut flowers, from roses to fun and funky proteas. Customers can pick out their own blooms and have TJ’s team arrange them, or grab an already designed bouquet.
The shop also stocks a large selection of blooming and green plants; common, easy care varieties, plus fun, unique ones for those who have a Green Thumb. Both live plants and fresh flowers can be delivered within a 30 mile radius of Walker.
TJ and her team prepare flowers for all types of events and occasions, including local school events, school dances, proms, weddings, funerals, anniversaries, birthdays, open houses, you name it.
For out-of-town deliveries, TJ’s Floral knows who to call (and, Teah adds, who not to call) in cities and towns around the state to ensure that her customers’ orders are taken care of properly by other professional florists like her.
TJ’s also offers great gifts, such as wind chimes, candles, Abdallah chocolates, coffee, balloons, pottery and more.
One unique service, new this year, is tuxedo and suit rentals.
“We have taken over the rentals from Walker Dry Cleaners,” she explains. “We can provide tuxedos and suits for all occasions, including weddings and prom. Give us a call to set up an appointment and we can have you dressed to impress!”
One question Teah and her staff have gotten a lot this year is whether COVID-19 has changed anything.
“My answer is yes, but not in a bad way. We have been busy nearly every day, sending out floral arrangements for different occasions and reasons. We’ve also had to learn how to do business a little more creatively, which probably has been the most difficult and a huge learning curve for us.
“We feel in this business, there is no such thing as knowing it all. We may be professionals, but we are also always learning new designs, new tricks, new trends.”
References to “we” and “team” refer to Teah’s friends, family members, and also extend to her employees’ family and friends, who have been known to help out as well.
“We are incredibly lucky to have such a great team here at TJ’s Floral,” she declares. “If you’ve ever heard the saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ in my case this is 100 percent true; except TJ’s Floral is the ‘child’ in the saying.”
Serving Walker and the surrounding area, TJ’s Floral and Gifts is a full-service floral shop that prides itself on unique floral designs and affordable prices. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Flowers also can be ordered at any time on the website, www.tjsfloral.com; or call (218) 547-2614 during business hours.
