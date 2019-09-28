Toastmasters International visited Walker Rotary last week. Amy Efta brought a group of members to the meeting. Amy is vice president of membership and also a active member of our Rotary Club. “Grammarian” is how the Toastmasters improve their grammar and vocabulary, and the word they chose was “maverick,” and we have plenty in Rotary! I could see a joint venture in the future, even though they emphasize ease of communicating in front of groups such as ours. Several of their members took on topics and did a fine job in communicating and holding our interest. Come again! Fun group, even though I used our Toastmaster at home for muffin bread with strawberry jelly.
