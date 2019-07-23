Toasmasters is new Chamber Member
photo submitted

The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed City on the Bay Toastmasters, Walker’s local club https://imgssl.constantcontact.com/letters/images/1101116784221/T.png. Toastmasters is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a network of clubs. The group meets weekly on Monday at noon for one hour. The mission is to provide a supportive, positive learning experience to empower and develop communication skills.  All are welcome and any meeting is open for those who want to get more information about what Toastmasters is all about. Toastmasters members receiving their First Business Dollar were (from left) Micki Nogowski, Kristin Holly, Lori Duchesneau, Chamber Ambassador Al Sanford, Becky Toso, Chad Nelson, Amy Efta, Derek Jensen and Jennifer Strickland. Members not pictured are Jerecho Worth, Patty Nadeau and Dave LaFontaine. Photo submitted

