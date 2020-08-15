MINNEAPOLIS — A new study highlighted today by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids shows that tobacco retailers continue to target kids and low-income neighborhoods in Minneapolis and other major cities.
The study, which was conducted by researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Washington University in St. Louis, found that more than half of public schools in Minneapolis are within 1,000 feet of a tobacco retailer. In Minneapolis, the number of tobacco retailers per square mile is 7.2 times higher in the lowest-income neighborhoods than in the highest-income neighborhoods.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation joins the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids in urging all levels of government to protect health by restricting the sale of tobacco products near schools and parks, and ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products. Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation is a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth tobacco use and ending commercial tobacco’s harm for good. The coalition supports local and state policies to end the sale of flavored tobacco products — especially menthol products — which target African Americans, LGBTQ residents, youth and women.
“Every Minnesotan should be able to live their life free from addiction – but Big Tobacco continues to relentlessly target kids and low-income residents,” said LaTrisha Vetaw, director of health policy and advocacy for NorthPoint Health and Wellness, and co-chair of the Menthol Coalition. “This retailer study is just one more reason why Minnesota communities should end the sale of flavored tobacco products, without exceptions. We cannot stand by while certain neighborhoods are flooded with highly appealing and addictive tobacco products. We urge Minneapolis and other local governments to take all flavored tobacco products off the shelves and stand up for the health of Black, Indigenous and other targeted communities.”
Funded by the National Cancer Institute, the research was conducted through the Advancing Science and Practice in the Retail Environment (ASPiRE) Center, a collaborative that investigates how tobacco retailer density and innovative retail tobacco interventions impact people and communities. The study demonstrated how ubiquitous tobacco retailers are in major cities. In Minneapolis, there are 32 times more tobacco retailers than McDonald’s and 14 times more tobacco retailers than Starbucks stores.
Despite all Minnesota’s progress to reduce smoking among youth and adults, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease. Fourteen percent of Minnesota adults still smoke and every year smoking kills more than 6,300 Minnesotans and costs residents over $7 billion in health care and lost productivity. Minnesota is also facing rising youth tobacco rates and in 2019 more than a quarter of 11th-graders reported currently using tobacco products.
The burden of tobacco use and disease remains unconscionably high in certain communities, as a result of marketing and targeting by tobacco companies, including flooding vulnerable neighborhoods with tobacco products. Nearly a quarter of Minnesota adults with household income of $35,000 or less smoke, and 42 percent of 11th-graders facing severe economic hardship use tobacco products.
Flavors are also a major driver of tobacco use among youth and certain residents. In particular, menthol flavoring makes it easier for kids to start smoking and harder for adults to quit. Menthol tobacco products have been heavily marketed toward African Americans, LGBTQ, youth and other priority populations. Among African American smokers, 88 percent smoke menthol, compared to 22 percent of white smokers.
In 2017, Minneapolis passed a nation-leading menthol tobacco policy, which was implemented in August 2018. The purpose of Minneapolis’s menthol tobacco policy was to dramatically restrict where menthol tobacco products could be sold to prevent youth access and help adults quit. Unfortunately, tobacco retailers rushed to create new tobacco stores and a 2019 city report found the number of tobacco shops doubled — often by splitting their stores — after the menthol ordinance went into effect.
The experience in Minneapolis has shown tobacco retailers will go to great lengths in order to maintain their profits. To proactively address these challenges, public health experts recommend communities passing flavored tobacco restrictions also hold down the number of tobacco licenses. While the Minneapolis City Council has implemented several licensing fixes, there continue to be compliance issues and massive inequities. The ASPiRE tobacco retailer research shows there are far too many stores selling highly addictive tobacco products near schools and in vulnerable neighborhoods. Minneapolis could further protect kids and residents by ending the sale of flavored tobacco products altogether.
In June, Edina became the fifth Minnesota community to completely prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products – joining Golden Valley, Mendota Heights, Lilydale and Arden Hills. In total, 16 Minnesota communities have restricted flavored tobacco products in some form including major cities — St. Paul, Minneapolis and Duluth — that restrict where menthol cigarettes can be sold.
In response, Big Tobacco is now deploying litigation to thwart public health measures. Following the Edina policy, R.J. Reynolds – which makes Newport and Camel Crush menthol cigarettes as well Snus and e-cigarette brand Vuse – filed a lawsuit against the city. Aggressive legal action is a well-known tobacco industry tactic to intimidate lawmakers and stymie progress. Thankfully, other communities continue to move forward with bold flavored policies.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation encourages lawmakers to unite against Big Tobacco, which has long profited off of addiction and disease disproportionately borne by African Americans and other marginalized communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.