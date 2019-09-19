Have you heard any good Middle Eastern Oud or Kemenche lately? How about South American Charango and Zamponia or East Indian Tablas or Santoor?
Intrigued? These and many other ethnic instruments from the Middle East, Central Asia, India, China and South America will be played by multi-instrumentalist Todd Green at Walker-Hackensack-Akelet School Auditorium Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.
The concert is $5 for adults and $3 for students, unless they are with a paying adult then they are free.
The concert will be preceded by a half-hour quiet, strings-only, live prelude.
Green has astounded audiences across the country with his original music performed on more than 30 string, flute and percussion instruments from all over the world. His concert will be enhanced by three five-channel “loopers,” which allow him to layer many instruments for his trademark “solo-ensemble” performance. As fascinating to watch as to listen to, Todd intersperses his playing with entertaining explanations of the music and the instruments.
Green has been writing and performing his own music professionally since the age of fifteen. He studied composition, arrangement and performance at Berklee College of Music and privately with guitar greats George Benson, Pat Metheny, Christopher Parkening and Mick Goodrick. He has also studied ethnic instruments, including the Indian Bansuri Flute with masters Sachdev and Steve Gorn, and many other instruments with players from around the world who now reside in New York City and San Francisco.
Most of Green’s 45 years as a professional musician were spent on the East Coast, especially New York City, where he performed with the top echelon of studio musicians and toured extensively with bands throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. In 1988, Green decided to trade in the manmade mountains of New York City for the real ones in Montana to pursue his own music full time. He stopped playing the electric guitar to concentrate on acoustic music and has since performed as a solo artist for concert associations, arts councils and colleges throughout the United States and Canada.
His column on improvisation and composition has been published in Fingerstyle Guitar Magazine, where he also received kudos for his first recording “Awakening.” Currently a resident of the Lake Tahoe area, Todd’s discography include his companion recordings, “Sequel to an Unfinished Story, Vol.1,” “Celebration” and Vol. 2, “Meditation,” each with 24 tracks of original music, performed on well over 40 instruments from around the world, followed by “The Voice Within” dedicated to the Feminine, “Beneath a Starlit Sky,” his most versatile recording with Jazz and Blues pieces added to his World Music, and “Composing the Silence,” featuring 26 tracks of solo improvisations on 22 string instruments He is also the author of Sparks from Life’s Flint — Meditations for the Future Soul, Today, a book of 365 poems.
Green is a 2017 Artist Fellowship recipient, Nevada Arts Council’s top artistic recognition, as well as a recipient of an Award of Excellence from Traditional Association for Cultural Harmony.
He is also conducting educational clinics in conjunction with the concert for WHA students Oct. 8 and 10.
For more information on the concert, contact WHA Community Ed at (218) 547-1311.
Visit the Instrument Gallery at www.toddgreen.com to learn more about Green’s many instruments.
This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest Touring Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from the MN State Arts Board and the Crane Group. in same places as the Arts Midwest. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
