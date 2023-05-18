Tom Duffy (from right) receives his First Business Dollar presented by Chamber Ambassadors Jed Shaw and Derek Jensen.
Photo submitted

It takes someone with a unique kind of creativity to turn another person’s dreams into realities. That’s what Tom Duffy Designs of Walker has been doing for decades. The family-owned business, which Tom and his wife Jaimie started in 2009 in southeast Minnesota, is now located just outside of Walker on Christmas Point Road. Tom and Jaimie work together to create custom products including woodworking, cabinetry, fine furniture, custom signs, lathe turnings, millwork, jewelry, embroidery and much more. Tom works with materials as diverse as wood, metal, leather, glass, stone, bone, antlers, fabrics and paper; basically, whatever the customer wants or brings in. It’s more than a hobby or a craft; it’s an art. For years Tom and Jaimie and their two children vacationed “up north.” In a whirlwind transaction that took less than a day, they bought property — sight unseen. The Duffys moved here in April 2022, living in their Ice Castle trailer while building their house, now in the final finishing stages. Tom has been woodworking since age 14. In high school he took every class related to woodworking and the trades. He also has a two-year degree in drafting and design and worked as a draftsman for 15 years, designing custom light fixtures. He then spent 11 years as project manager for the same company. He considers himself self-taught with skills that only can be learned through hands-on experience. At first the Duffys did projects mainly for friends and family, then spread out to businesses. Business-related items could be conference room tables and cabinets, display cabinets, entry benches, company logos and signs. Duffy Designs can engrave cups, wine glass, cribbage board and many other items for businesses or gift shops. An embroidery machine can create designs on apparel and other fabric. Tom (from right) receives his First Business Dollar presented by Chamber Ambassadors Jed Shaw and Derek Jensen.

