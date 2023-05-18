It takes someone with a unique kind of creativity to turn another person’s dreams into realities. That’s what Tom Duffy Designs of Walker has been doing for decades. The family-owned business, which Tom and his wife Jaimie started in 2009 in southeast Minnesota, is now located just outside of Walker on Christmas Point Road. Tom and Jaimie work together to create custom products including woodworking, cabinetry, fine furniture, custom signs, lathe turnings, millwork, jewelry, embroidery and much more. Tom works with materials as diverse as wood, metal, leather, glass, stone, bone, antlers, fabrics and paper; basically, whatever the customer wants or brings in. It’s more than a hobby or a craft; it’s an art. For years Tom and Jaimie and their two children vacationed “up north.” In a whirlwind transaction that took less than a day, they bought property — sight unseen. The Duffys moved here in April 2022, living in their Ice Castle trailer while building their house, now in the final finishing stages. Tom has been woodworking since age 14. In high school he took every class related to woodworking and the trades. He also has a two-year degree in drafting and design and worked as a draftsman for 15 years, designing custom light fixtures. He then spent 11 years as project manager for the same company. He considers himself self-taught with skills that only can be learned through hands-on experience. At first the Duffys did projects mainly for friends and family, then spread out to businesses. Business-related items could be conference room tables and cabinets, display cabinets, entry benches, company logos and signs. Duffy Designs can engrave cups, wine glass, cribbage board and many other items for businesses or gift shops. An embroidery machine can create designs on apparel and other fabric. Tom (from right) receives his First Business Dollar presented by Chamber Ambassadors Jed Shaw and Derek Jensen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.