A forum on Water Quality will be held Aug. 18 at 10:15 a.m. at Union Congregation UCC in Hackensack.
Tom Watson will present a discussion titled “Going to the Lake: The New Normal.” This forum — free and open to the community — is sponsored by the Justice Ministry Team of the church. Refreshments will be provided.
Watson is the owner and principal of The Watson Consulting Group and a certified management consultant. With over 35 years of professional management consultant experience, he has extensive experience in education, state and local government, and exempt and business organizations in areas of strategic management, finance, insolvency, operations, and management systems.
He worked for the Minnesota Departments of Public Safety and Finance early in his career. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, the Humphrey School of Public affairs at UM, the St. Thomas School of Business, and Hamline University School of Public Administration. He also has had an extensive volunteer and community service experience. He is a Director and Past President of the Whitefish Area Property Owners Association (WAPOA).
Watson is passionate about protecting lakes from the dangers of pipelines and climate change.
