New Walker Police Chief Peter Anderley swearing in ceremony
Photo by Dean Morrill

Walker’s new police chief was sworn into office at the Dec. 5 city council meeting, and the outgoing police chief was recognized for his service.

Chief Wayne Tennis, who has been with the police force for 32 years and was promoted to chief in 2006, received a plaque for his many years of service.

