Walker’s new police chief was sworn into office at the Dec. 5 city council meeting, and the outgoing police chief was recognized for his service.
Chief Wayne Tennis, who has been with the police force for 32 years and was promoted to chief in 2006, received a plaque for his many years of service.
Councilor Gary Wilkening led the meeting as the acting mayor because Mayor Annie McMurrin did not attend. Wilkening presented Chief Tennis with the plaque and thanked him for his service.
City Administrator Hope Fairchild shared some nice words about Tennis. On the job for two-and-a-half years, Fairchild said she would routinely go to Tennis to answer questions she had because he had a wealth of knowledge about the city.
Fairchild also swore in Peter Anderley as the new chief, who was joined at the meeting by his family and friends.
Anderley has more than 25 years of peace officer service, including his last 16 years as a patrol sergeant, liaison sergeant, a Tri City SWAT member and a detective sergeant for Carver County.
Council sets 2023 budget
The council approved the Budget and Levy for 2023, and taxpayers will be happy to hear it is less than what it was originally set at.
Back on Sept. 6, the preliminary levy was set at 8.99 percent. The council lowered it to 5.18 percent, which is $1,133,456, just $71,333 more than the 2022 levy.
Street improvement project
About 20 people attending the meeting to ask questions and hear the proposal for the proposed Northwest Area Improvement project that affects city streets north of Highway 371 and west of Seventh Street, along with two alleys south of 371.
The sanitary sewer and water main pipes are more than 50 years old need to be replaced on most of the affected streets. The project is expected to cost about $3.8 million and includes curb and gutter, sidewalks and paved streets.
Kris Carlson of Ulteig Engineering laid out the project plan, that if approved by the council, would start next March when it goes out for bids. The start date depends on when funding becomes available.
The project will be financed through a combination of Public Facilities Authority low-interest loans, city sales tax and grants. The hypothetical assessment costs would be $1.79 million while the city will cover $2 million.
In other city business, the council:
Heard from Robert Fuller, a retired law enforcement officer, who asked the council what the procedure is for selecting a new police chief. He was told that Mayor McMurrin, Councilor Jim Senenfelder and Chief Tennis were on the personnel committee that selected the new chief from the four candidates who interviewed for the position. Fuller also asked if the council thought about having a community group involved in the process.
Wilkening said they had not thought about involving the community in the hiring process, but thought it was a good idea.
Approved the consent agenda that included the Nov. 7 and Nov. 17 minutes for the council meetings; the Nov. 28 Planning Commission Board of adjustments meeting minutes; the October Zoning Administrator report; the Nov. 15 Public Works Committee meeting minutes; the Nov. 22 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Nov. 15 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Nov. 10 Walker Area Joint Fire Department Board meeting minutes; the Police Department monthly report; the Oct. 31 cash balance report; the Nov. 9 sales tax receipts; the Oct. 31 Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes; the Oct. 25 Park Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Oct. 18 Library Advisory Board meeting minutes; the Cass County Property Tax System Statement of Remittance dated Nov. 21; letter from LMCIT Program Assistant Sarah Fredericks for property/casualty insurance premium rates and several coverage changes for the coming year as well as the returning of $10 million to members of the program; payment of $6,900 to American Engineering Testing for Northwest Area Improvement Project geo technical exploration and review; payment of $3,600 to American Engineering Testing for new public library site geo technical exploration and review; payment of $2,425 to Downare Roofing and Construction for ambulance garage roof repair; payment of $1,959 to SnoDepot for Mack snowplow truck oil pan; transfer of $2,421 2022 TIF administrative fees from the 2-15 fund 419 to the general fund 101; and DMV paying the city $7,544.51 for expenses beginning on Jan. 1 and total payroll of $145,144.68 from Jan. 1 plus the remainder of expenses through Dec. 31.
Accepted several donations from community members totaling $2,630 to the library in memory of Lois Orton, and $2,500 from Turtle Lake Township for the outdoor ice rink.
Approved purchase of two Ricoh P 502 printers from Metro Sales Inc. for $2,050.
Passed resolution approving 2023 liquor license renewals.
Passed resolution designating the polling place for 2023 as the Fire Hall.
Approved the job description for the finance specialist/deputy clerk job.
Hired David Mansavage as a full-time police officer, contingent upon a successful background search and mental and physical exams, at a starting wage of $25.25 an hour plus a 3 percent increase after a successful six-month probationary period.
Denied a variance request to reduce the amount of required parking spaces by 16 at the proposed Family Dollar located at the west side of parcel No. 96-360-0110.
Approved payment of $350 for Snow Time to Read program materials for the Walker Library.
Reviewed the interior plans and designs for Walker Library.
Approved $300,000 donation from city to the Walker Library Fund that would bring the total amount raised so far to about $2.1 million. That would bring the city’s donation to about $642,000. Dale and Harriet Jones have given $1 million for the naming rights, and another $516,700 has been donated.
The council is hopeful that area townships will donate to the fund, now that the city has promised another $300,000 to the project.
Denied forming a temporary Walker Library Building Committee with members of surrounding townships as board members.
Discussed Walker Library landscaping plan and possible donation from Otto Ringle. The council said it is too early to start design the landscaping.
Approved request from Alyssa Berg and Troy Finn to use the upper city park for a wedding to take place May 20 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. for about 200 people.
Approved Northwest Area Improvement and Preparation plans.
Approved Cass County temporary slope easements and drainage easement for a culvert along Ah-Gwah-Ching Road.
Approved Cass County to place a bike lane on the Ah-Gwah-Ching Road.
Approved purchase of a variety of cutting edges for snowplows at $2,624.98.
Announced that City Hall and the DMV will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s Day, respectively.
Announced that Walker Bay Spirits will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 24, and will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
