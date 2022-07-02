An apparent tornado ripped through the Shingobee Island area during the early morning hours of June 25, causing extensive damage to several homes, outbuildings and boats.

Storm sirens went off four times in Walker, and power to the island was down for several hours.

Numerous huge pine trees were knocked down, with many falling onto and destroying boats, docks and boat stations.

