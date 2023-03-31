A traffic stop near Staples Tuesday afternoon led to the seizure of nearly $20,000 in fentanyl and the arrest of a Cass Lake man.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 3:09 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Minnesota State Highway 64 in Ansel Township for speeding.
During the investigation, an individual was removed from the vehicle and a search was conducted and three individually wrapped baggies of white powder were located. Through the deputy’s training and experience, he believed it to be cocaine or fentanyl.
The substance was later weighed and field-tested positive for fentanyl, containing 194 grams with an estimated street value of approximately $19,400. Noel Cortez, 21, was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.
During the first quarter of 2023, Sheriff Welk said drug investigations have been very active in the county, including the seizure of seven firearms, as well as the seizure of 743 grams of methamphetamine, 1.25 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 48 grams of fentanyl, and 85 gabapentin pills. A stolen truck and a stolen dump trailer were also recovered.
A total of $35,548 in U.S currency was also seized and is pending forfeiture. Twenty-three probable cause arrests were made and seven warrant arrests were completed.
“Most of these investigations start with a tip from the public. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to report suspected drug or other crime-related information to the sheriff’s office,” Sheriff Welk noted. “You can request to speak to the investigation staff and you can remain anonymous. You can also report tips and information online through Crime Stoppers of MN through their website portal at: http://crimestoppersmn.org.”
