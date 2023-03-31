A traffic stop near Staples Tuesday afternoon led to the seizure of nearly $20,000 in fentanyl and the arrest of a Cass Lake man.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 3:09 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Minnesota State Highway 64 in Ansel Township for speeding.

