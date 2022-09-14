PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Linda Nordlund “Travel to Iceland, Sweden and Norway,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.

Come see some of Iceland, Sweden and Norway‘s top attractions from the world’s most spectacular fjords and stunning coastal scenery to historic old towns and the best in modern architecture. Experience Iceland’s geothermal grounds and gigantic waterfalls, continue onto Sweden seeing Stockholm, a city on 14 islands, enjoy famous Gamla Stan “Old Town” known for its characteristics of a medieval city with narrow lanes reminding you of ancient times where seamen carried their goods. Traveling in the countryside gives you a touch of northern Minnesota with hills, forests and some farmland.

