PARK RAPIDS — The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning presents Linda Nordlund “Travel to Iceland, Sweden and Norway,” from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Armory Arts and Events Center.
Come see some of Iceland, Sweden and Norway‘s top attractions from the world’s most spectacular fjords and stunning coastal scenery to historic old towns and the best in modern architecture. Experience Iceland’s geothermal grounds and gigantic waterfalls, continue onto Sweden seeing Stockholm, a city on 14 islands, enjoy famous Gamla Stan “Old Town” known for its characteristics of a medieval city with narrow lanes reminding you of ancient times where seamen carried their goods. Traveling in the countryside gives you a touch of northern Minnesota with hills, forests and some farmland.
Audience members will also see Norway by way of trains, buses, ferries and the Hurtigruten — the world-famous postal boat that sails up the fjord-lined coastline. The virtual visit includes charming cities of Oslo, Stavanger, Bergen and Trondheim with their top attractions — Vigeland Sculpture Park, Oil Museum, Stave Churches, Opera House and the famous City Hall where the annual Nobel Peace Prize is awarded plus many more attractions.
A highlight is seeing where many of Northern Minnesota residents had immigrated from and why they settled where they did. What an enriching culture that truly made a big impact in many of our lives in this area.
This program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.
