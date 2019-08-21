The Traveling Art Pub hosted a room full of youngsters from all across the Leech Lake area Aug. 13 for a fun-filled morning of food, laughs, and creative delight.
The event was for kids ages six and up to come and have Art Pub owner Sara Stawarski guide them through a painting at her studio on Minnesota Avenue in Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.