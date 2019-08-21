The Traveling Art Pub hosted a room full of youngsters from all across the Leech Lake area Aug. 13 for a fun-filled morning of food, laughs, and creative delight.

The event was for kids ages six and up to come and have Art Pub owner Sara Stawarski guide them through a painting at her studio on Minnesota Avenue in Walker.

