Camp Olson YMCA was recognized as the 2021 Conservation Partner of Year by the Minnesota Land Trust at their “Treasured Places” annual event.
Camp Olson has placed over 650 acres and protected over 20,000 feet of shoreline on six lakes during the past three years. The Sept. 18-19 event was sponsored by the Minnesota Land Trust and hosted at Camp Olson.
More than 200 persons associated with the Minnesota Land Trust, Northern Waters Land Trust, Wabedo, Little Boy, Cooper, Rice Lake Association and Camp Olson were present for this year’s event — the first in-person Treasured Places since 2019. All those in attendance were able to gain a greater understanding and appreciation of the words of our founders E.O. and Bella Olson, “To preserve a paradise of beauty for youth and their leaders for years to come…”
Camp Olson YMCA also recognized and presented four new “Keeper of the Dream” awards during the ceremony. This award, created in 1978, recognizes that there are always those few individuals whose vision, whose dedication, whose love and concern for people and nature, whose spiritual values, and whose selfless endeavors make contributions above and beyond the normal. Twenty-eight individuals have received this award and have demonstrated a uniquely dedicated and sustained commitment to Camp Olson YMCA.
Girl Lake residents Carmen and Jim Campbell were recognized for their recent donation of 100 acres to Camp Olson YMCA, their ongoing support for Camp Olson programs and projects, and their amazing support for youth development throughout all of Minnesota.
Others who received recognition from the Minnesota Land Trust at this event were Bill Majewski, volunteer of year; and Dan and Cindy Rogers, land owners of the Year.
