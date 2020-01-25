Katelyn Edstrom’s eighth-grade homeroom class at Northland Community School.
Photo submitted

Katelyn Edstrom’s Northland Community School eighth-grade homeroom class choose to provide Treats for the Troops as their annual service project. The class gathered non-perishable treats, toiletry items and small gifts. VFW Post 772 Auxiliary paid for the postage to mail packages to active duty troops stationed overseas.

