Pictured are Lions Club members presenting the “big check” to the Lakeport Area First Responders.
The Laporte-Benedict Lions Club presented its annual Tree of Life campaign donation to the Lakeport Area First Responders. With 222 loved ones remembered, this year’s campaign raised $1,252 for the Lakeport Area First Responders. Pictured are Lions Club members presenting the “big check” to the Lakeport Area First Responders.

