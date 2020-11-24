The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office responded Nov. 18 at 9:34 a.m. to a trespassing complaint on property owned by Enbridge off 300th Ave., about 15 miles north of Park Rapids.
Officers arrived at the fenced-in parcel of property and observed about 20 individuals inside the fence. Some appeared to be tampering with heavy equipment and others were holding anti-Line 3 flags and banners. The individuals were also yelling and making anti-Line 3 statements.
The individuals were given an order to vacate the private property, with all but two complying. Two individuals chained themselves to a piece of heavy equipment and refused to leave. They were then freed from the equipment by law enforcement with the use of cutting tools and were placed under arrest.
The two were identified as Mira Grinsfelder, 24, of Minneapolis, and Elizabeth Foy, 20, of St. Paul. Both were charged with trespassing and obstructing legal process and were taken to the Hubbard County Jail.
After leaving the private property, the remaining individuals remained in the area and continued to display large banners and flags. They stood in the middle of the public roadway where they continued to yell vulgaritites. The group’s spokesperson was advised that they needed to leave the area, as blocking the road and their actions were unlawful. The spokesperson asked where they could lawfully continue with heir demonstration and was given some locations, but the group continued to block the road.
Officers then began taking enforcement action. Shawn Etsitty of Mentimore, N.M., was cited with public nuisance. Andrew Miles, 24, of Minneapolis, was arrested and charged with public nuisance and unlawful assembly. The remainder of the group quickly left the area.
