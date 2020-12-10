Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), located on Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will celebrate Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, in a special way.
This year, like so many other things, we will be adapting our Christmas Eve service. We invite you to worship with us either in the parking lot for drive-in worship at 4 p.m., and tune in via car radio, or by video, which will be posted online sometime after 5:30 p.m. that night. If you join us by radio broadcast we recommend bringing flashlights and blankets in case you decide not to run your vehicle the whole time.
There will be favorite Christmas hymns, communion, and as has been the tradition, lights to shine while singing “Silent Night.” Although it will be somewhat different, we can still have fun. Maybe wear a sweater that lights up, or decorate your car! We hope you will join us in one fashion or another as we worship Emmanuel, God with us, who remains with us even and especially in times like these.
Like/follow us on Facebook (Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake); Website: tlccasslake.com.
