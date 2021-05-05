The next training session on the Cycling Without Age Walker Trishaw is May 11 at 6 p.m. at May Creek, 303 10th Street. For more information, contact Simon Whitehead at (218) 547-6843 or (952) 220-1060.
Photo submitted

The next training session on the Cycling Without Age Walker Trishaw is May 11 at 6 p.m. at May Creek, 303 10th Street. The training includes program and bicycle rules, experience riding and being a passenger on the bike and other related information. For more information, contact Simon Whitehead at (218) 547-6843 or (952) 220-1060. The sponsor logos have been attached to the Trishaw and include Walker Lions, Walker VFW, Spencer Ross Walker Legion, First National Bank, Bank Forward, American National Bank and Wilkening Fireplaces. Photo submitted

