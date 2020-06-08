CASS LAKE — The Chippewa National Forest announces the temporary closure of a portion of the Trout Lake trail due to a culvert replacement.
Project work is scheduled to start between June 8 and June 19 and may take up to a week to complete. Start and completion dates are dependent upon weather and contractor scheduling. Status updates of the trail closure will be posted on the Chippewa National Forest projects web page at: https://go.usa.gov/xwDAp
The temporary trail closure will be from the south trail head located at Bluewater Road, to the project site 2.5 miles to the north. The affected project area will be signed. Visitors will have access to the trail and the Joyce Estate Historical site buildings from the north trailhead during construction. The north trailhead is accessed from Itasca County Road 326, via Itasca County Road 49 on the north end of Trout Lake.
The project will improve aquatic organism passage at the stream crossing and improve safety for the public as well as staff accessing the Joyce Estate Historical site. The culvert replacement will also prevent washouts of the road that have historically happened during high flows.
For additional information on this project, contact the Chippewa National Forest at (218) 335-8600. For general information on the Forest visit www.fs.usda.gov/chippewa
