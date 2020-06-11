A notice of objection process for the Trunk Highway 200 project has been set with the Chippewa National Forest Walker Ranger District.
The project is located between Highway 371 (east of Walker at the Y Junction) and Highway 84, about 15 miles in length. This project is being done in conjunction with Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Chippewa National Forest Supervisor Darla Lenz intends to select Alternative 1, the proposed preferred alternative of the Trunk Highway 200 Improvement Project.
The project consists of a pavement reclaim of Highway 200 from Reference Post (R.P) 128.42 to R.P. 131.80 and shoulder widening from R.P. 128.42 to R.P. 131.80 (approximately first 3.4 miles). The project also includes: a 2-inch mill and 3-inch bituminous overlay from R.P. 132.40 to R.P. 144.03.; replacement of Bridge 8136 (7- by 7-foot double box culvert) and Bridge 8533 (10- by 5-foot box culvert); replacement of centerline culverts and entrance culverts; shoulder paving, shoulder widening, centerline and shoulder rumble strips; construction of 14 bypass and 15 turn lanes; shoulder paving (approximately 5-6 foot) from R.P. 131.80 to R.P. 144.03; and thinning some areas on the south side of TH 200 (17 acres).
In areas that are currently covered by the 1942 permit, MnDOT is seeking a new easement that grants right of way 100 feet from the centerline from the Chippewa National Forest.
The Environmental Assessment, Finding of No Significant Impact, and draft Decision Notice are available for review at the Walker Ranger District office, 201 Minnesota Ave, E, Walker, MN, 56484; or on our website at: http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=57435
This proposed decision is subject to objection pursuant to 36 Code of Federal Regulation (CFR) 218, Subparts A and B. Objections will only be accepted from those who submitted project-specific written comments during scoping or other designated comment period. Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted comments unless based on new information arising after the designated comment period(s).
Objections must be submitted within 45 days following the publication of this legal notice in the paper of record, The Pilot Independent. The date of this legal notice is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection. When the 45-day filing period would end on a Saturday, Sunday, or Federal holiday, the filing time is extended to the end of the next Federal working day. Those wishing to object should not rely upon dates or timeframes provided by any other source. It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure evidence of timely receipt (36 CFR 218.9).
An objection must be postmarked and submitted to the, USDA Forest Service, Eastern Regional Office, Reviewing Officer, Robert Lueckel, Attn: PAL-LSC Objections, 626 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700, Milwaukee, WI 53202, within 45 days (by 11:59 p.m.) from the date of this legal notice. Hand-delivered, express delivery, or messenger service delivered objections may be submitted at the above address during business hours between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Central Time) Monday through Friday, except on Federal holidays. Electronic objections in common format (.doc, .docx, .pdf, .rtf, .txt) may be submitted by email to: objections-eastern-region@usda.gov; with subject header: Objection — Trunk Highway 200 Improvement Project.
Objections must meet the minimum requirements of 36 CFR 218.8(d): 1) name, address and telephone; 2) signature or other verification of authorship upon request (a scanned signature for e-mail may be filed with the objection); 3) identify a single lead objector (verification of the identity of the lead objector shall be provided upon request); 4) project name, Responsible Official name and title, and name of affected National Forest(s) and/or Ranger District(s); 5) a description of project aspects addressed by the objection, including specific project issues if applicable; how the objector believes the environmental analysis or draft decision specifically violates law, regulation, or policy; suggested remedies that would resolve the objection; supporting reasons for the reviewing officer to consider; and, 6) a statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on the project or activity, and the content of the objection. Incorporate documents by reference only as provided for at 36 CFR 218.8(b). It is the objector’s responsibility to ensure timely filing of a written objection with the reviewing officer pursuant to §218.9. All objections are available for public inspection during and after the objection process.
If the Forest does not receive objection(s), a final decision may occur on, but not before, five business days from the close of the objection-filing period. If an objection is received, a final decision will not occur before all instructions identified by the reviewing officer have been addressed. For additional information concerning this project or the Forest Service objection process contact the Responsible Official, Darla Lenz, Forest Supervisor at (218) 335-8631; or Christopher Worthington, Forest Planner at (218) 335-8643; FAX (218) 547-3260; or email at christopher.worthington@usda.gov
