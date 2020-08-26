Kyle Duclos of Thrivent, Walker, recently welcomed a new financial associate, one who already has roots in the Walker community.
Turner Storm is a graduate of Concordia College, Moorhead, where he majored in finance.
Turner was born in Walker and he and his parents, Terry and Barb Storm, lived here for several years here before the family moved to Thief River Falls. Terry and Barb now live in Walker, as do his grandparents, Gary and Paulette Storm.
“I’ve always thought of Walker as a second home,” Turner says.
During Storm’s senior year of college, Duclos, a Thrivent Financial Consultant and Retirement Income Certified Professional, approached Storm about possibly joining him at Thrivent.
After working in Montana for two years after college, Turner decided he was interested and moved back to the Walker area.
Since being hired in April, Storm has been studying for a series of tests required by Thrivent, which he completed in late July. He also attended Thrivent’s Academy, which trains all new financial associates to give them a solid base of knowledge to work from.
“We’ve been searching for another representative for about three years, and Turner checked all the boxes,” said Duclos. “This gives us the capacity to grow and serve underserved areas like Longville and eventually the Pine River-Pequot Lakes area.”
“Financial planning is always something I’ve wanted to do,” Storm added. “I like the flexibility and freedom.”
The Thrivent office in Walker is part of Northern Skies Group, with an office in Baxter.
The Walker office serves clients south to the Pine River-Pequot Lakes area, while the Baxter office reaches north to the same area. Despite this overlap, that area is currently underserved.
Coincidentally, the Baxter Thrivent office recently hired another financial associate, making a total of four between the two offices.
“We are in growth mode,” Duclos stated. “During the COVID-19 crisis, we received business coaching that allowed us to make changes in how we structure our business so that we are significantly more efficient. That has given us the capacity to grow, especially in our advisory practice.
Storm’s hiring and COVID-19 happened at the same time Thrivent was rolling out a “rebranding” campaign.
Recently, Thrivent conducted an analysis that found it was known more as a charitable organization than as a quality financial advisory business.
“That knowledge has launched us into refreshing our brand, while not straying from our fraternal roots,” Duclos explained. “The energy from this rebranding and realignment has generated even more excitement.”
“I’ll be working every day to grow our business and serve people in our area, learning as I go,” Storm stated.
Thrivent Financial-Northern Skies Group is located at 800 Minnesota Ave. W., Walker, (218) 547-2798. Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
