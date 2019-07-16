It was week six of the Longville Turtle Races July 10 and we are half way through the season.
We saw 366 racers and that matched exactly our number from last year! The weather was perfect — a little coolish with with a nice breeze. The turtles were loving it!
After more than 600 racers last week, today was a piece of cake! The crowd today was very rambunctious. They were dancing and hula hooping like crazy! All ages were having a ball!
I overheard one Gramma say, “Where else can you go and act up like this? Everyone was equally excited for their turtles when they raced.
As usually happens there are great stories to be told each week. This week we met the Simpson family from Sebastian, Fla. They were on their way farther north when they came upon information about our World Famous Turtle Races and decided they had to stop and participate.
So Dad, who is an elementary school principal, Mom and their three boys “raced” with us for the afternoon and had a delightful time. We know people are with us from all over the globe, and we love to entertain them.
Let’s see who we meet this week. Until then, we’ll see you at the races.
