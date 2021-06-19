The Turtle Town Art Fair is held on the park-like grounds of Salem Lutheran Church, Longville.
Photo submitted

The Turtle Town Art Fair is back for 2021!

The 19th annual premier arts and crafts festival in the area will be held again Saturday on the park-like grounds of Salem Lutheran Church on County Road 5 in Longville  from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.

This is a juried event featuring dozens of artists and crafters who in a variety of media create pottery, jewelry, metalwork, wood carvings, fabric creations, paintings and much more with more than 1,000 visitors expected to attend.

Sponsored by The Longville Area Women of Today, the organization is a non-profit that uses event proceeds to benefit the Longville community.

To be considered as a vendor or if you are interested in a booth space offering food or entertainment, contact Trish at (218) 851-1860 or turtletownartfair@yahoo.com for an application.

