The news had spread far and wide that WCCO Television was coming Aug. 7 to film the Turtle Races. The town was buzzing with excitement. People were thinking, “What if they interview me...what will I say ? How will I look on TV? Oh my goodness, I’m so nervous...”
Well, Wednesday came ....and along with the folks from WCCO came 1,500 people to the Turtle Races! Holy Cow ! Another record for the Turtle Races, 474 races registered; and as you know, there are brothers and sisters and grandparents and aunts and uncles who come with. The town was bursting at the seams.
No problem; our volunteers are professionals. All those yellow-shirted volunteers stepped up to the plate and delivered a magnificent day to all our visitors and to WCCO TV-land. The WCCO folks were first greeted with a warm welcome from Laurie Tabaka, Longville’s Public Relations Director. Nex, Lisa Garbe shared with them about “all things wonderful in Longville.” She does a great job. Laurie said she had tears in her eyes.
After that introduction to our little slice of heaven, they were off to the races! They were everywhere. The camera fellow was laying on his tummy, tracking the turtles as they raced across the pavement! The WCCO anchor woman wanted the full experience. She entered a race, along with the other 15 folks in her heat, crouched down and let her turtle go. Will she win? Will she move on to the final race? Alas, her turtle was not the first to cross the line. She was thrilled regardless.
Off they went for more interviews! They interviewed people on the street, folks who won their heats in the turtle races. I understand our Chief Turtle Wrangler, Charlee Stewart gave an outstanding interview. They stayed a long time and we let them wander around to do their thing.
At the end of the day, we said goodbye to our new friends. We know they had an outstanding experience with us and will be forever touched by their memories from our little hamlet.
At 4 p.m. Main Street was opened up again. Everything was back to normal until next Wednesday. Two more races left. See you there.
