Two canoeists were rescued Aug. 19 after capsizing on Leech Lake and spending several hours in the water and onshore in a remote area.

At 2:52 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two overdue canoeists near a resort in the Pine Point area.

Deputies responded and learned that an adult female, age 56 of Monticello, and her adult son, age 28 of Minneapolis had left a resort in a canoe at approximately 8:30 a.m. but had not returned.  

Deputies and resort staff immediately began searching Leech Lake. At approximately 7:15 p.m., a canoe was located on the north shore of Leech Lake near Hardwood Point and a short time later, both parties were located  by a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter on shore in a very remote wooded area.

The two individuals had been canoeing when they capsized and ended up floating in the water with the canoe for several hours, eventually ending up on shore. The two were transported back to the resort and were treated on scene by North Ambulance.

 Sheriff Tom Burch credits the safe outcome to the use of life jackets by both canoeists and several agencies working together on the search, including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota State Patrol Flight Section, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Leech Lake Department of Resource Management, along with several individuals and Anderson’s Resort staff.

staff reports

pilotnews@pilotindependent.com

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments