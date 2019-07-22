Walker Bay Theater will present “Two Divas Sing the Best of Broadway” with several performances at the Walker Bay Theater in downtown Walker.
Concerts are scheduled through Tuesday Sunday with a special dinner theater production at Horseshoe Bay Lodge Thursday. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. and matinees Wednesday and Sunday at 3 p.m.
The audience will be treated to the vocal stylings of Kelly Grussendorf and Heather Cruse as they sing many of the greatest hits of Broadway from “Cats,” “Anything Goes” and many contemporary shows.
Grussendorf’s last performance at the Playhouse was as Reno Sweeny in Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes.”
Before returning to her hometown of Duluth, Grussendorf enjoyed a varied career in the theatre and music business. She graduated from University of Minnesota-Duluth with a degree in theatre and then pursued a master’s in fine arts in acting from Rutgers University. This opportunity helped her to sign with an agent in New York City. From there Grussendorf gained her Equity card in the “Broadway for Children” series at the Promenade theatre playing the Fairy Godmother in “Babes In Toyland.” This opened doors for Grussendorf to work on Carnival Cruise lines as a featured singer.
Some of her favorite past roles include, Charity in “Sweet Charity,” and Gypsy in “Gypsy.” Some of the Midwest theaters she has performed at include The Chanhassen Dinner Theatre, The Illusion Theater and Paul Sill’s American Folklore Theatre.
Cruse was raised in Walker and graduated from Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in 1993, where she played the role of Maria in “The Sound of Music.”
She has had the honor of singing the National Anthem many times for her hometown celebrations including the Governor’s Fishing Opener on Leech Lake for Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty. She has performed a myriad of Broadway tunes for “Taste of Broadway” shows formerly hosted by the Walker Area Foundation and currently sings with the Walker Area Voices directed by Julie Bright.
Cruse sings nightly for her 4-year-old son, Cash. Cruse, with her husband Chris and their son Cash, live on Poquet Lake in Hackensack. Her adult daughter Megan is a senior at the U of MN-Crookston campus studying Equine Science and son Nathan is currently working road development out of Grafton, N.D. Along with singing, her family brings her the greatest joy.
Ticket prices are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $15 for students. Dinner Theater tickets are $45.
Tickets are available at The Pilot-Independent, American National Bank of Minnesota and Walker Bay Theater, located at 609 Minnesota Ave., lower level. For reservations, call (218) 547-4044 or by email at walkerbaytheater@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.