Two separate drug investigation in rural Pine River over the last couple of weeks have netted a large amount of methamphetamines and other drugs.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that investigators executed a search warrant Dec. 29 at a residence in Barclay Township. A search of the residence was conducted and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Arrested at the residence were Pine River residents Teresa Hill, 61, and Walter Hill.  Both were taken into custody and formal charges are pending. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area.

In a separate case, investigators executed a search warrant last Thursday at a residence in Walden Township. A search of the residence was conducted and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

Arrested at the residence were Pine River residents Theresa Mead, 43, and William Smetana, 49. Both were taken into custody and formal charges are pending. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area.

Assisting with the investigations was the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.Two drug arrests in Pine River area nets large amounts of meth

 

Two separate drug investigation in rural Pine River over the last couple of weeks have netted a large amount of methamphetamines and other drugs.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that investigators executed a search warrant Dec. 29 at a residence in Barclay Township. A search of the residence was conducted and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was seized, along with drug paraphernalia and ammunition.

Arrested at the residence were Pine River residents Teresa Hill, 61, and Walter Hill.  Both were taken into custody and formal charges are pending. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area.

In a separate case, investigators executed a search warrant last Thursday at a residence in Walden Township. A search of the residence was conducted and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

Arrested at the residence were Pine River residents Theresa Mead, 43, and William Smetana, 49. Both were taken into custody and formal charges are pending. The two are suspected of dealing a large amount of methamphetamine in the area.

Assisting with the investigations was the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments