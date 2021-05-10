Two Hackensack men were killed in traffic accidents Friday in different parts of the state.
The first incident happened shortly before noon on Interstate 90 in Austin Township, Mower County.
Lemoyne Kraushaar, 87, of Hackensack, was driving a 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan westbound when he drove off the road and struck a tree. He was transported to Austin Mayo Hospital with fatal injuries.
The State Patrol reports that Kraushaar was using a seat belt and alcohol was not involved. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
The second crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. north of Hackensack on Hwy. 371 near Woodland Drive.
A GMC Sierra pickup truck driven by Scott Voudren, 48, of Hackensack, was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound Honda SUV. Voudren suffered fatal injuries.
Driving the SUV was Diane Illies, 60, of Solway. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
The State Patrol reports that both drivers were using seat belts and that alcohol was not detected. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash.
