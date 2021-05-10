Two adults were injured Saturday night in an ATV crash in rural Pequot Lakes.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 7:34 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a serious ATV crash with injuries near 17th Ave. SW.
Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that an Arctic Cat 500 ATV had been operating on a driveway when the driver made a sharp turn causing the machine to roll, ejecting the occupants off the machine, and pinning them underneath it. An individual in the area heard the crash and was able to move the machine off the injured parties and began administering aid.
The driver, a 58-year-old woman from Pequot Lakes, was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital for unknown injuries. The passenger, a 59-year-old Pequot Lakes man, was treated on scene and transported to a St. Cloud hospital by North Memorial Air Care with serious injuries.
Alcohol appears to have been a factor in the crash and the incident remains under investigation.
Assisting on the scene were the Lake Shore Police Department, Pequot Lakes Police Department, DNR Conservation Officers, Zone3 Responders, Pequot Lakes Fire Department, North Memorial Ambulance and Air Care.
