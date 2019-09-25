A Hackensack man was injured around 11 p.m. Saturday night when he collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 84 in Wabedo Township, south of Longville.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Leo East, 23, of Hackensack, was heading south on a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle and Preeti Patel Macintyre, 45, of Marietta, Ga., was heading north in a 2008 Ford Expedition.
As both vehicles rounded a curve in the road, the Yamaha struck the Ford on the rear driver’s side.
East was wearing a helmet; he suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a St. Cloud hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, alcohol was detected.
Macintyre and her passengers, Erik Macintyre, age 13 and Neena Macintyre, age 10, also from Marietta Ga., were uninjured; all were wearing seatbelts.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.
In a second incident that occurred Sunday night around 7:47 p.m., a motorcyclist hit a deer on County 5 east of Hackensack.
Timothy Johnson, age 30, of Excelsior, was traveling west on a 2006 Honda motorcycle when he struck a deer at the intersection of CR 5 and 27th Ave. NW in Birch Lake Township.
Johnson and the motorcycle ended up in the south ditch. He was wearing a helmet and alcohol was not involved. He was transported to Essentia-St. Joseph’s Hospital in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance responded to the crash.
