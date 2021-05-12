Two people were injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on crash on County Road 38 near Benedict with meth found in one of the vehicles.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office received a report at 2:48 p.m. of a crash at the Benedict Bridge. When deputies and medical personnel arrived on the scene, they found both vehicles had extensive damage and both drivers were injured and still in their vehicles. As deputies and Lakeport First Responders began providing medical care to the victims, a Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene.

The investigation revealed that 68-year old Carol Helland of Grand Forks, N.D., was travelling northbound in a 2016 Chrysler van when she met another vehicle going around a curve. Denise Lafine, 58, of Laporte, was travelling south when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with Helland’s vehicle. Helland was treated at the scene for a minor facial injury while Lafine was airlifted to a Fargo Hospital for facial and hip injuries.

A suspected meth pipe and methamphetamine was also found at the scene in Lafine’s possession. Blood was drawn from Lafine and was sent to the BCA lab to be tested for the presence of controlled substances.

The crash is being investigated by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

