PILLAGER — Two Sylvan Township girls who were reported missing Saturday morning were safely found that evening.
“The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Pillager Rescue thank the many individuals from the Pillager area for their assistance in the search efforts,” said a statement released that night.
Early Saturday morning, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that his office received a report of two missing juvenile females from a residence in Sylvan Township in rural Pillager. The two juvenile sisters are believed to have left voluntarily on their own on foot in the evening hours of Friday or early Saturday morning. The two were identified as Kristine Bourassa, 12, and Tara Miller, 8.
Assisting with the search is the Pillager Area Fire Department and several local residents.
