A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 6 south of Remer  Aug. 11 claimed the life of one man and left a second injured.

Matthew Turner, 36, of Pine River was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe north on Highway 6 when it crossed over into the southbound lane of Hwy. 6 at CR. 7.

The Tahoe struck a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Harold Cook, 77, of Emily. Cook was taken to a Duluth hospital with fatal injuries.  He was not wearing a seat belt.

Turner was transported to the hospital in Crosby with non-life threatening injuries. The airbag in the Tahoe deployed; seat belt use is unknown.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Remer Fire and Ambulance, and North Air Ambulance responded to the crash.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments